Cloquet Mayor Announces State of Emergency, Mask Mandate

CLOQUET, Minn. – On Wednesday, the Mayor of Cloquet announced a local state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Cloquet Proclamation and Declaration of Emergency states the decision to declare a state of emergency was made due to cases of COVID, including all variants, continuing to rise to levels unsafe for public gatherings and meetings in person.

The declaration means a mask mandate will be in effect for the next 30 days in all indoor public spaces for people ages 5 and older.

Masks would not be required for those unable to wear them for medical reasons, anyone actively eating or drinking in a restaurant or bar; in schools, child care, and fitness centers with plans in compliance with state guidelines; by emergency responders when not engaged in a public safety matter; and in settings where it is not feasible to wear a mask including when obtaining medical or dental services, swimming, or actively participating in organized athletic competitions or practices.

Additionally, effective immediately City Council and City boards will meet by phone or interactive technology rather than in-person.

To read the full Proclamation and Declaration of Emergency for the City of Cloquet, click here.