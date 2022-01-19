Family’s Home Condemned After Bed Catches Fire, Causes Severe Damages

DULUTH, Minn. — A fire destroyed a home in West Duluth on Wednesday, leaving a family displaced.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 600-block of South 65th Avenue West.

The Duluth Fire Department says the fire started in the basement after a bed caught fire.

Fortunately, all the people and pets inside the home were able to get out safely, and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

No one was hurt.

The fire caused $60,000 worth of damages, which included $40,000 to the structure and $20,000 of the family’s personal property, and left the home condemned.

The Red Cross is helping the family connect to temporary housing and other resources.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.