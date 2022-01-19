Homeless Encampment Under I-35 In Duluth Catches Fire Again

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire ignited under I-35 in downtown Duluth Wednesday in the exact location a homeless encampment caught on fire just three months ago.

Duluth firefighters were called to the scene during the 1 o’clock hour Wednesday near Exit 256-A for Mesaba Avenue and Superior Street.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the bulk of the fire was quickly extinguished and crews were locating hot spots.

Deb Holman, a homeless outreach coordinator for CHUM and the Human Development Center, told FOX 21 that at least one camp site was destroyed. “They lost everything,” Holman said.

The official cause of the fire was not yet reported by the city, as of 3 p.m.

MnDOT was also on scene to inspect the bridge’s condition, as they did back on Oct. 18 for the first fire.

“MnDOT has been conducting clean ups in the encampment area and working with social service agencies to move the residents. The quantity of items and winter conditions have not allowed us to close off the area yet, and we are looking into long-term access control. MnDOT inspectors are currently assessing the bridge’s condition,” said Margie Nelson, public affairs coordinator for MnDOT.

This fire comes as another highlight to the homeless problem in Duluth, as temperatures dip into dangerously cold air Wednesday night with wind chill numbers flirting with -50 and temperatures around -20.

