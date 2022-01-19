MN Attorney General Ellison Files Lawsuit Against COVID-19 Testing Sites, Lab for Deceiving Consumers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday he has filed a lawsuit against two COVID-19 testing sites that allegedly failed to deliver test results or delivered inaccurate or falsified results.

The two Illinois-based companies named in the suit are Center for COVID Control, LLC and Doctors Clinical Laboratory, Inc.

According to Ellison’s office, there have been multiple complaints from Minnesotans who reported never receiving their test results or who received results from the companies even though they never submitted a sample for testing.

“My job is to fight for Minnesotans’ security and help them live with dignity, safety, and respect. Making sure that Minnesotans have accurate tools to them safe from the COVID-19 pandemic is a key part of that job,” Attorney General Ellison said. “When Minnesotans and people from around the country tested with these companies to keep themselves and their families safe, they trusted they would get correct results on time. I’m holding these companies accountable that sent back false or inaccurate results, when they sent them back at all, for deceiving Minnesotans and undermining the public’s trust in testing. I want every Minnesotan to know that I will use every tool at my disposal to keep them safe and hold accountable companies that undermine their safety.”

Ellison’s office said in a Wednesday statement that former employees for the Centr for Covid Control said the company did not expand even though the company continued to open additional testing sites resulting in ‘chaos’ as they received samples.

A former employee recounted “samples being stuffed in trash bags strewn across the floor.” Other former employees said they were “instructed by management to falsify dates of receipt, and being instructed to lie to consumers about their tests being inconclusive or negative when, in fact, the sample had not been tested.”

The Attorney General’s office urges Minnesotans to report any concerns with the Center for COVID Control and Doctors Clinical Laboratory by submitting a complaint online, by clicking here, or by calling the Attorney General’s Office at (651) 296-3353 (Metro) or (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota).