New City Council President Arik Forsman Outlines 2022 Priorities

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth city council’s new president, Arik Forsman, spoke to FOX 21 about some of his priorities for the year ahead.

Having served in the council for three and a half years, this presidency allows Forsman to serve another full year from the front of the helm.

Forsman said he’s been a long-time Duluth resident and has noticed issues over the years he’d like to address — from downtown safety and support, economic growth and investing in city services, and investing in child care and recreation facilities.

“It is an honor to be leading the council this year. I appreciate my colleagues giving me this shot, and just to continue serving the city is quite the experience. So, I’m looking forward to this year,” Forsman said.

Councilor Forsman will also be offering what he calls ‘Park Walks with the President’ to get out with community members and have conversations together.

A link will be on his Facebook page if you want to sign up, or you can click here to reserve your time.