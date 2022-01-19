New City Councilor President Arik Forsman Outlines Priorities

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth City Council has a new president for the next year, Councilor Arik Forsman now will lead the charge, and he spoke to us about some of his goals.

Having served in the council for three and a half years, this presidency allows Forsman to serve another full year from the front of the helm.

Forsman tells us, he’s been a long time Duluth resident, and has noticed issues over the years he’d like to address from downtown safety and support, economic growth and investing in city services, and investing in child care and recreation facilities.

“It is an honor to be leading the council this year, I appreciate my colleagues giving me this shot, and just to continue serving the city is quite the experience so I’m looking forward to this year,” Forsman said.

Councilor Forsman will also be offering what he calls ‘Park Walks with the President’ to get out with community members, and have conversations together.

A link will be on his Facebook page if you want to sign up, or you can click here to reserve your time.