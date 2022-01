St. Scholastica Men’s Basketball Drop Home Match-Up to Augsburg

Nick Carlson led the way with 13 points as the Saints will look for better results at Saint John's on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – A strong second half would be the difference as Augsburg defeated the St. Scholastica men’s basketball team 84-63 Wednesday night at the Reif Gym.

Nick Carlson led the way with 13 points as the Saints will look for better results at Saint John’s on Saturday.