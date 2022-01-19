UMD Men’s Hockey Returns to Baxter Arena for First Time Since NCHC Pod

Puck drop in Omaha is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night and 6 p.m. on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn. – For the UMD men’s hockey team, they’ll be back on the road this upcoming weekend taking on Omaha.

It’s the first time the Bulldogs have been inside Baxter Arena since the NCHC Pod in 2020. But don’t sleep on the Mavericks as they come into this one ranked 16th in the country.

“You look at their goaltender. He’s been their guy for three years. They’ve got a talented group of forwards. I just think their team has kind of matured over the last couple of years. They play a heavy style. They can skate, get to the net hard and their special teams are good. I just think they’re a team that’s continually grown and gotten better,” head coach Scott Sandelin said.

“It’s going to be weird because obviously in the pod there were no fans and we’re going to go back to Baxter and see a full crowd. It’s going to be nice to get back there and hopefully we can get two wins,” said forward Quinn Olson.

