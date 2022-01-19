UMD’s Emma Soderberg to Join Team Sweden at 2022 Winter Olympics

Soderberg is enjoying another stellar season where she sits second in the WCHA in wins, shutouts and saves percentage.

DULUTH, Minn. – In their seven-year tenure at UMD, Maura Crowell and Laura Bellamy have coached 10 players that went on to compete in the Olympics, including six of them making their Olympic debuts. And one of those players is current goaltender Emma Soderberg.

The Bulldogs goalie has been selected to join the Swedish women’s hockey team. Soderberg is enjoying another stellar season where she sits second in the WCHA in wins, shutouts and saves percentage. She’ll join a goalie group that includes four-time Olympian Sara Grahn, which will be an adjustment for Soderberg who has logged the most minutes of any WCHA goaltender.

“Well obviously it’s different now when I’ve been playing. But I worked behind Maddie for a couple years so it’s like I know what to expect and I know what to do to help the team and cheer on, even though you can’t do it from the ice all the time. I’m very honored that I get the chance to represent my country in the Olympic games. I’m just very excited right now to see what’s to come because I’m not sure what to expect,” said Soderberg.

The announcement leaves the Bulldogs with sophomore Jojo Chobak and freshman Holly Gruber. Chobak has seen time in goal this season, including last Friday against Bemidji State.

“Jojo’s very capable, has a lot of size, smart goaltender. Holly’s different than Jojo. She’s a little on the smaller side compared to Jojo, but super active and athletic. I like the one-two punch there if we need to use both of them because it gives you a very different look,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Soderberg join two other UMD alums on Team Sweden: forward Michelle Lowenheim and defenseman Linnea Hedin.