Voting Begins in MnDOT’s 2022 “Name a Snowplow” Contest

ST.PAUL, Minn. – Voting is now open for MnDOT’s 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest.

MnDOT says they received almost 11,000 creative name submissions in December and have narrowed the list down to 50 finalists for public voting.

Factors that were taken into consideration when selecting finalists included creativity, uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable.

Most of the finalists include new names, but a small group of names were runners-up in 2021.

Voting will be open through Wednesday, January 26.

Voters will be able to vote once and can choose up to eight of their favorites.

