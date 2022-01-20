City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Woodland

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Woodland neighborhood.

The break was reported Thursday morning and is located on the 100 block of Farley Lane.



City officials say water has been turned off on Farley Lane from Coleman Avenue to West Austin Street and on Coleman Avenue from Farley Lane to West Austin Street.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.