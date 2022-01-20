Duluth Grill Closed For Renovations

DULUTH, Minn. — Last Monday, The Duluth Grill closed up to begin renovations on the building. Including some new flooring and taking time to do some deep cleaning.

Coming up on the 21st year of business at Duluth Grill, co-owner Louis Hanson tells us they decided to renovate again as investing in the building also helps with the customer experience.

The building has been renovated twice since opening and keeping things fresh and clean is what the Duluth Grill likes to prioritize especially when it’s something the customers can benefit from.

“We take pride in the Lincoln Park area in the craft district and we want to keep putting our best foot forward, keep a fun, family-friendly environment, and keep evolving not only in the business, and our style of food, but in the neighborhood as well,” Louis Hanson, Co-Owner Of The Duluth Grill Family Of Restaurants said.

Hanson hopes they can open as soon as next Wednesday, but there is still areas to clean up and sort out before they do so.