Duluth ‘Law Enforcement Accountability Network’ Marks One Year, Calls For More Feedback

DULUTH, Minn. – A data-driven police accountability group in Duluth is calling on more people from all communities to share experiences they’ve had with police — good or bad — as the group recognizes its one-year mark.

The Law Enforcement Accountability Network, or LEAN Duluth, says it has no political agenda.

The goal is to produce hard research through all types of data to provide the public, advocacy groups and political leaders fact-based analysis, according to Jamey Sharp, a member of LEAN.

The hope is then to have reformative changes made quicker if there’s a problem with law enforcement, the sheriff’s office, or criminal justice system involving racial profiling and violence.

“The story will come out, the data will come out, and we’ll have an objective place to stand and see what is really happening, so that way the people with the power to make those decisions with the political perspective, they can make the best judgement possible,” Sharp said.

LEAN Duluth has a network of almost 200 Duluthians actively involved in the mission and research.

For more information on how to join or access date report from 2022, click here.