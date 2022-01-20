Free Winter Clothing Articles at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

DULUTH, Minn.-If you or anyone you know is in need of winter clothing items during these cold days, you can head over to St. Paul’s Episcopal church on East Superior street.

There, a clothesline stocked with hats, mittens, socks, and more is available for anyone to come and grab. The church, who is committed to outreach and helping the community, believes this is just a small token to provide warmth for those in need. Anyone who can is encouraged to donate to help keep the line stocked full.

“This product comes from everyone, from young people to elders. We have one woman who spoke to me on Sunday, her and her mom have been knitting relentlessly, keeping us stocked with mittens and hats. So, it’s a broad community contributing to a wonderful cause,” St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Rev. Deacon, Patricia Benson says.

The clothesline was down to three items on Sunday and now thanks to community contributions, it’s back fully loaded again.