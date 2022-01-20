Getting Outside in Below Zero Temps

DULUTH, Minn.-Some people decided they still wanted to get outside today, even if it meant bundling up a bit more.

Down in canal park, people were out and about taking in the sights and sounds the lake walk has to offer. Temperatures dipping below zero was no threat to a couple of birders who came all the way from Indiana in hopes of seeing a snowy owl.

“It’s absolutely gorgeous. We just love coming up here all seasons, whether it’s fall or whether it’s winter. Minnesota is just absolutely beautiful,” birders, Mark and Teri Luecke say.

Mark and Teri have a few more items on their docket while they are up here including dog sledding and ice fishing.