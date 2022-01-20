Input Wanted: Duluth Police Department Releases Community Survey

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking residents to take its first independently released community survey.

The nine-question survey looks to gauge how the community feels when it comes to safety, security, and the overall performance of the DPD.

Chief Mike Tusken says the department is committed to continuous improvement, and this survey will help his team better serve those who live, work, or play within the City of Duluth.

It’ll be available on the department’s webpage through Dec. 31, 2022.

“If we do it on a regular, yearly basis, we can assess and have a better idea of if our efforts are actually making an impact. Are there areas that we are missing that the community needs to potentially clue us into,” said Sgt. Laura Marquardt with the Duluth Police Department.

After input is submitted through the end of 2022, Sgt. Marquardt will present the findings to Chief Tusken.

Click here for a link to take the Community Survey.