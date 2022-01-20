Mask Mandate Issued for Black Bear Casino, Fond-du-Luth Casino

CARLTON, Minn. – A mask mandate has once again been issued at Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton and Fond-du-Luth Casino in Duluth.

The Fond du Lac Reservation Business Committee on Thursday posted to its Facebook page that it had approved a mask mandate at the establishments along with Fond du Lac Gas & Grocery.

The mandate goes into effect tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. for Black Bear and Fond-du-Luth, and at 7:00 a.m. for the Fond du Lac Gas & Grocery and goes through February 18.

This decision follows a similar mandate issued for the City of Cloquet yesterday that will be in effect for the next 30 days.