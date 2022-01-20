New Coffee Shop to Hold Grand Opening in Lincoln Park

Duluth, MN -A new coffee shop is holding a grand opening tomorrow in the Lincoln Park Craft District. In addition to showcasing the local coffee, tea, and hot chocolate talent in what they serve every day, 190 Coffee will be bringing in coffee and roasters from across the country to introduce Duluth to things perhaps not seen before.

“We have on deck, bringing in a roaster from Portland, a roaster from Maricopa County Arizona that’s called Native Grounds actually. They are an indigenous owned company who roasts coffee. And then we’re looking at another one that we haven’t found yet. I want to create a place where people can meet with others, and get work done, and get meetings done, and just really create a space where people can meet with old friends, meet new people, and also a space where we as a team can communicate and educate on what’s happening in coffee,” said general manager Corey Roysdon

During their grand opening from 6 AM to 6 PM, 190 Coffee will be having a raffle with several giveaways and a ticket comes with each drink purchased. They are located on W Superior Street across from Bent Paddle.