Prep Basketball: MIB Girls, Duluth East Girls/Boys All Earn Road Wins

Home court advantage was not a concern for the Rangers and Greyhounds.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Jordan Zubich led the way with 24 points as the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball got the road win over Cloquet 82-48 Thursday night.

In other prep girls basketball action, it was Duluth East over Duluth Marshall 49-42 and in prep boys basketball, Duluth East uses a 23-1 run to end the game as they topped Duluth Denfeld 62-41.