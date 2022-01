Prep Boys Hockey: Big Wins for Hermantown, Proctor, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

It was a good night of hockey action for the Hawks, Rails and Lumberjacks.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – George Peterson finished with a hat trick as the Hermantown boys hockey team blanked Superior 8-0 Thursday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

In other prep boys hockey action, it was Proctor over Northern Edge 7-2 as the Rails have won ten straight. And Cloquet-Esko-Carlton picked up a road win over Duluth Marshall 4-2.