Some Food Shelves Looking Bare After ‘Season Of Giving’

DULUTH, Minn. – Some food shelves are becoming a little emptier again now that the season of giving is over.

That’s the case at Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission, which supports people experiencing homelessness, addiction and abuse.

The mission need food like pasta sauces, cans of soup, tuna, and boxed meals.

“When someone comes in and asks if you have a food bag and we have to say ‘no,’ it’s just heartbreaking, so it’s so important to keep these shelves stocked,” said Veronica Ciurleo, the executive director of the Duluth Harbor Rescue Mission.

“I want to help people feel valued and loved and know that you know what this is a rough time but we’re here to help you get through it. The community is here to get through this, and together we can make a difference,” Ciurleo added.

If you’d you want to donate, click here, or drop of donations at its Lincoln Park location.