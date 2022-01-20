Suffocating Defense Key for UMD Women’s Basketball Team During Four-Game Win Streak

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team is currently tied with St. Cloud State for the best record in the NSIC. The Bulldogs are 11th in team scoring so how are they 10-2? It’s all about defense.

UMD is on a four-game win streak and in that stretch that are allowing just under 46 points per game while holding their opponents to just 29% shooting from the field. So what’s the secret? The Bulldogs say it’s all about hustle and preparation.

“Kaylee Nelson gets a steal, Payton [Kahl] gets a hand on a ball, and then we just all feed off of that and we just build off of that. But I would say that’s just where our energy grows. We just all feed off each other and it builds and it shows,” said guard Ann Simonet.

“They take the scouting report seriously. They’re watching all the clips of the other teams individually. They’re doing a really good job of taking away the other team’s individual tendencies, number one. And number two, collectively, they’re doing a really good job of getting in the right places and the right time and they’re doing the best that they can to finish every play with a rebound,” head coach Mandy Pearson said.

The Bulldogs will try to extend their win streak with a road trip to Augustana on Friday and Wayne State on Saturday.