UMD Recreational Sports Outdoor Program Offers Outdoor Equipment Rentals

DULUTH, Minn. – – If you are looking to have some outdoor fun this winter but don’t want to invest in expensive equipment, UMD offers rentals for skiing, snowshoeing, fat bikes, and even winter camping gear. Their rental office is open to the public and if you are looking for a place to try out some of these winter activities, you don’t have to travel far.

“Right on campus is a 59 acre forest called Bagley Nature Area, and so we have groomed cross country ski trails for classic skiing, the fat bike trail that goes through there, the Superior Hiking Trail goes through there, so you can snowshoe on most of those, but you can also go off trail and explore. You know if you want to go do some tracking or checking out the trees or the forest or such so there’s a lot right here on campus,” said associate director Tim Bates.

They are open Monday through Saturday and equipment can be rented for multiple days at a time. If some of the cold weather activities aren’t your thing, they are also offer equipment that is more warm weather friendly such as paddle boards and canoes during that time of year. Click here for more information about the equipment they offer and at what rates.