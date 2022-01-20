UMD Women’s Hockey Aiming for Fast Start Against Ohio State

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team will be on the road this weekend as they’ll take on #2 ranked Ohio State.

The last time these two teams met was back in early December when they split their series at Amsoil Arena. And the Bulldogs know what needs to be done if they want to extend their four-game win streak.

“The biggest thing I would say is we came out so ready to go the first period, scoring three goals on them right away. They’re not an easy team to score on. They also aren’t used to getting scored on that much, so I think the fast start was what really helped us,” said forward Anna Klein.

“I think it’s just two really evenly matched teams. Two teams that like to play a tough brand of hockey. Two teams that like to attack in the offensive zone. I think it’s going to be a fun series. We haven’t been down to Columbus in a while so I’m excited to get back to Columbus and have a good weekend,” head coach Maura Crowell said.

Puck drop at the OSU Ice Rink is set for 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.