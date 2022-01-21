Learn Snowkiting Basics with UMD Rec Sports Outdoor Program

Snowkiting, also called kiteboarding, involves riding the wind with a big kite pulling a skier or snowboarder along.

DULUTH, Minn.- Thrill-seekers looking for another way to get the adrenaline pumping this winter can learn to catch the steady winds that blow over frozen lakes on a snowkite.

UMD’S rec sports outdoor program offered introduction-sessions Friday.

Students will learn how to tap the wind for propulsion and the technical ways to pilot or hold the wing.

Instructors say it’s an experience like no other.

“It’s a definite feeling of freedom,” said Randy Carlson, Coordinator with the UMD RSOP. “You can go slow or you can go 40 mph depending on the kite that you chose and your riding style.”

“So there is a kind of individual expression that goes with the sport,” he said.

Introduction sessions help students get their snow-kite pass to head out on Island Lake for the real thing.

The classes are open to both UMD and non-UMD students.