Prep Basketball: South Ridge Sweeps Cook County

Both South Ridge basketball teams picked up big home wins on Friday.

CULVER, Minn. – The South Ridge girls basketball team continued their undefeated start to the season, getting the 88-22 win over Cook County on Friday evening.

The Panthers improve to 13-0 on the season and will be back in action Monday hosting Greenway.

Meanwhile, the South Ridge boys basketball team picked up where the girls left off, cruising past the Cook County boys 92-41.

The Panthers improve to 6-4 and will also host Greenway on Monday.