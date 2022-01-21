Simonet Scores 1,000th Point as UMD Women’s Basketball Top Augustana, Bulldog Men Fall to Vikings

Both teams will be back in action Saturday against Wayne State.
Sam Ali,

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fifth-year guard Ann Simonet scored her 1,000th career point as the UMD women’s basketball team held on to beat Augustana 64-41 Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

As for the men, they dropped their second straight game of the season as the Bulldogs fell to the Vikings 89-80.

