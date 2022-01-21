Simonet Scores 1,000th Point as UMD Women’s Basketball Top Augustana, Bulldog Men Fall to Vikings

Both teams will be back in action Saturday against Wayne State.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fifth-year guard Ann Simonet scored her 1,000th career point as the UMD women’s basketball team held on to beat Augustana 64-41 Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

As for the men, they dropped their second straight game of the season as the Bulldogs fell to the Vikings 89-80.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday against Wayne State.