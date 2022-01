UMD Men’s Hockey Rolls Past Omaha for Road Win

The Bulldogs are unbeaten against the Mavericks in their last 11 meetings as they'll look for the sweep Saturday night.

OMAHA, Neb. – The UMD men’s hockey team would get goals from five different players as they top Omaha 5-1 Friday night at Baxter Arena.

