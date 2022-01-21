UW-Superior Men’s Hockey Shuts Out UW-Eau Claire for Fifth Straight Win

Chad Lopez, Artur Terchiyev and Zach Bannister each scored for the Yellowjackets as they push their unbeaten streak to eight games.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Myles Hektor finished with 30 saves as the UW-Superior men’s hockey team shut out UW-Eau Claire 3-0 Friday night at Wessman Arena.

Chad Lopez, Artur Terchiyev and Zach Bannister each scored for the Yellowjackets as they win their fifth straight game and push their unbeaten streak to eight games.