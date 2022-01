Duluth East Boys Hockey Falls in Overtime to Moorhead

Henry Murray and Noah Teng scored for the Greyhounds

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys hockey team rallied for two goals in the third to force overtime, but Moorhead would score the game-winner to get the 3-2 win on Saturday afternoon.

Henry Murray and Noah Teng scored for the Greyhounds. Duluth East will be back in action Monday hosting Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.