Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Rolls Past Hermantown in Big Section Win

Taryn Hamling dropped 32 points while Jessika Lofstrom added 17 points for the Thunderhawks.

HERMANTOWN, Minn., – Taryn Hamling dropped 32 points as the Grand Rapids girls basketball team picked up a big section win over Hermantown 80-59.

Jessika Lofstrom added 17 points while Liv Birkeland led the Hawks with 13 points.

Grand Rapids improves to and will play at Duluth East on Monday, while Hermantown will play at Duluth Denfeld on Monday.