St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Wins Big in First Game in 11 Days

Lori Huseby finished with 43 saves while Mariah Haedrich, Rachel Anderson and Courtney Bloemke all scored for the Saints.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica women’s hockey team returned to the ice in a big way, defeating Saint Benedict 3-1 in their first game in 11 days.

St. Scholastica improves to 7-5-1 on the season and will host UW-River Falls on Wednesday.