UMD Men’s Hockey Team Falls in Finale to Omaha

Noah Cates scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, his 35th career goal

OMAHA, Neb. – The No. 7 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team struggled offensively on Saturday night, as No. 16 Omaha got the 5-1 win to force the weekend split.

Noah Cates scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs, his 35th career goal. Ryan Fanti finished with 20 saves on the night.

UMD falls to 13-9-2 on the season and will be back at home next weekend to host Western Michigan. Puck drop on Friday and Saturday is set for 7:07 p.m.