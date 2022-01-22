UMD Women’s Hockey Team Drops Finale to Ohio State to Split Season Series

Jojo Chobak made a career-high 38 saves while McKenzie Hewett scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – One day after recording a shutout in her first collegiate start, Jojo Chobak made a career-high 38 saves for the No. 8 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team on Saturday but it wouldn’t be enough as No. 2 Ohio State got the 3-1 win.

McKenzie Hewett scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs as they settle for a weekend and season split with the Buckeyes.

UMD falls to 14-8 on the season and will be back home next weekend to host Minnesota State Mankato. Puck drop on Friday is set for 3:01 p.m.