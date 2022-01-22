UW-Superior Men’s Hockey Drops Series Finale to UW-Eau Claire

CJ Walker scored the lone goal for the Yellowjackets, a power play goal early in the third period. Myles Hektor finished with 29 saves.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UW-Superior men’s hockey team couldn’t overcome a slow start as UW-Eau Claire got the 4-1 win to force the weekend split.

UWS drops to 11-5-2 on the season and will play at UW-Stevens Point next weekend.