Wild Winter Wonderland at Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo turned into a winter wonderland Saturday for its animal residents, and human visitors to enjoy. .

Staff say the zoo is not only a summer or spring destination. The animals put on extra coats of fur, and sometimes play in the snow, which is always fun to see.

And after a record-setting 2021, staff is happy to put this celebration on, and hope for the same in 2022.

“You know honestly today has been our highest attendance of the year so far and so it feels really good, it’s been a great year so far, last year was a great year for us, and we just want to remind everybody that we’re here and we’re open all winter long,” Elizabeth Dixon, Guest Experience Manager, Special Events Coordinator at the zoo said.

The zoo had a scavenger hunt, different crafts, Believers Coffee, and Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center there Saturday. Elizabeth Dixon says the support from the wildlife community is why she enjoys being a part of it.

“I love working at the zoo. It is absolutely the best job ever, such a rewarding job to have and it’s something that i believe in and it’s so, it’s nice to work with people who believe our mission and just really believe in the cause”.

The Lake Superior Zoo is open 7 days a week through the winter from 10 to 4.