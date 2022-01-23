Access Again An Issue At Federal Trial In Floyd’s Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A closed hearing in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s killing was canceled Friday after prosecutors and the media objected.

It’s the second time in just days that access to the proceedings became an issue.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson scheduled the conference on the admissibility of some evidence that attorneys for Tou Thao, J. Kueng and Thomas Lane sought to block.

After prosecutors objected, Magnuson canceled the hearing and met with attorneys in chambers instead.

No details of the meeting were immediately given.

Media groups earlier this week raised concerns about restrictions on journalists and spectators in the courtroom.