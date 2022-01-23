Businesses Near Beargrease Starting Line in Duluth Ready for Spectators to Return

For the small Breeze Inn on the outskirts of Duluth, last year's lack of fans after a year riddled with COVID shutdowns was tough.

DULUTH, Minn.- After a year with no fans, the small community of businesses out where the Beargrease starting line is are excited and relieved to have people inside watching the race again.

So this year they’re coming back bigger with new features on race day and their outdoor patio for spectators.

“We’re going to prepare to do breakfast which we don’t normally do, breakfast sandwiches,” co-owner Kate Waggoner said.

With hundreds of people in and out of their door throughout the weekend staff have a lot of work ahead of them.

“And we’re going to have tons of Bloody Mary’s prepared and we’ll do some good drink specials and bring some more chairs up so we have some more seating and stuff like that,” said Waggoner. And we’ll put some stuff outside around the fire pit as well.”

Waggoner donates to the marathon every year and hosts fundraising events leading up to the race.

But last year she told FOX 21 it was harder to raise money when no one could be inside before or on race day.

This year she says the energy is up for everyone living in the area to watch the dogs go by again right outside her business.

“Beargrease is so much fun we get so many people up here from all over the state of Minnesota really I mean, this doesn’t happen everywhere in the world, here and Alaska,” said Waggoner.

“So we get a lot of people from all over it is so busy, it’s family friendly,” she said.

The sled dog teams will meet at the starting line right down the road outside Billy’s Bar early next Sunday.

Then they take off on their 300-mile journey to Grand Portage, Minnesota at 10 a.m.