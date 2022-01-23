City Of Duluth Wants DNR Grant To Fight Emerald Ash Borer

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth city councilors will also vote on a resolution to continue the city’s effort to remove and replace diseased trees from Emerald Ash Borer.

The resolution authorizes the city apply for a grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ forest program to not exceed $150,000.

The money will help reimbursement for removing more than 500 infected trees and planting new ones in their place.

The trees are located in residential neighborhoods and could shatter or collapse, according to the city.

To date, the city has removed and replaced more than 1,000 ash trees. There are more than 1,000 left to be removed.