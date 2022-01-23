Council To Vote Monday On Procedure To Fill Medved’s At-Large Seat

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth City Council will decided how to move forward with Derek Medved’s at-large seat after he announced he’s leaving the council Feb. 14 to focus on his KornerStore business.

The proposal is calling for an application process through the city’s website, which will close at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14, which is Medved’s final council meeting.

The city council will conduct interviews with applicants Feb. 24.

Councilors will then rank their top three candidates for a second round of interviews during a special council meeting at 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

After that, councilors will vote on who will finish out Medved’s remaining term of two years.