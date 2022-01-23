Staffing Shortage Is So Bad In Schools, Even The Duluth Superintendent Is Filling In

DULUTH, Minn. — The national staffing shortage in schools is also being felt locally, with even the Duluth schools superintendent filling in in the classroom.

Superintendent John Magas says he’s stepped in as both a paraprofessional and a substitute teacher, adding that he’s never seen staffing shortages so severe in the education field before.

Even the number of bus drivers has been dwindling, with other staff members like mechanics filling in.

The lack of drivers could mean route changes and temporary shutdowns are on the horizon.

The district doesn’t think it will need to move to remote learning this semester, but it’s always a possibility.

The staffing shortage is being felt by many school districts right now, so if you are interested in helping, you can apply on school districts’ websites, such as ISD 709, to be a substitute teacher, bus driver, and so much more.