City Crews To Remove Snow in Canal Park, Spirit Valley Beginning Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. – City crews will begin removing snow in the Canal Park and Spirit Valley Business Districts Wednesday and Thursday in an effort to improve on-street parking and reduce the amount of accumulated snow from the sides of the streets.

In a Monday press release, the city said crews will start removing snow on Wednesday in Canal Park beginning at 2:00 a.m. and expect to finish by 3:00 p.m.

Snow will be removed on:

Canal Park Drive from Railroad Street to Cul-de-sac

Buchanan Street/Morse Street from South Lake Avenue to Canal Park Drive

South Lake Avenue from Railroad Street to the Ariel Lift Bridge

On Thursday, crews will remove snow in the Spirit Valley Business District beginning at 2:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Snow will be removed on:

North Central Avenue from Cody Street to I-35 North entrance ramps

Grand Avenue from 59th Avenue West to Central Avenue

If time allows on Thursday, crews will also remove snow on Ramsey Street. Crews plan to remove snow from 57th Avenue West to 54th Avenue West along with Bristol Street from North Central Avenue to 54th Avenue West.

No parking signs will be posted in the areas listed above from 2:00 am until 3:00 pm on the day of removal.

The city says any vehicle parked on the streets mentioned above will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.