Fire Department Shares Cold Safety Tips

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is once again preparing to respond to calls during the deep freeze.

Firefighters are reminding everybody to plan ahead and layer up as best you can as it can take just 5 to 10 minutes for frost bite to set in.

“It starts with just thinking before you go outside, have a plan, and realize that things aren’t going to work the same whether it’s your body your cell phone, or your car, when its super cold,” Dylan Mills, Fire Equipment Operator at the Duluth Fire Department said.

It’s also recommended to make sure you’ve got a reliable battery in your vehicle and make sure your phone is charged up before venturing out.