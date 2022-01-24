Laura MacArthur Elementary School Grades 3-5 Move To Short-Term Remote Learning

DULUTH, Minn. – Laura MacArthur Elementary School grades 3-5 will be moving to temporary remote learning beginning Tuesday.

Schools officials say in a Monday press release that the decision was made due to ongoing staffing shortages.

Students are expected to return to in-person learning on Monday, January 31.

“We understand the significant impact remote learning will have on district families,” Superintendent John Magas said. “We want our students to learn in our buildings and continue to do everything possible to do so safely, but this pause will allow our staff time to get healthy.”

Students will be sent home with materials and devices Monday for use during remote learning.

Tuesday, Jan. 25 will be a transition day with no instruction. Starting Wednesday students will use Choice Boards as a basis for engagement with daily synchronous opportunities with teachers through morning meetings, office hours, and instructional blocks.

Cold breakfast and lunch can be picked up each day at the front door from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m for students in grades 3-5. Meals will not be provided in the event of a weather-related closure.

After school Keyzone, Northwoods mental health support, and Valley Youth Center will continue to run as normal.

