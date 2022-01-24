Mont Du Lac to Host Seventh-Annual ATSX Ice Cross Races

It will be the event's only stop in North America as part of the ATSX Ice Cross Championship Series.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Mont Du Lac will be hosting the seventh-annual ATSX Ice Cross Races.

It will be the event’s only stop in North America as part of the ATSX Ice Cross Championship Series. And although it will feature skaters from the United States, Canada and Europe, all are encouraged to join.

“This is amateur welcome. The ATSX 250 is a lower level. It lets you get involved, try out the sport, enjoy the competition before you actually get invited to the higher point races, which are the ATSX 1,000’s. Anybody can sign up. We have divisions in juniors, men and women,” said ATSX Ice Cross Association president Kale Johnstone.

Qualifiers begin on Thursday and the race is free for spectators. If you would like to sign up, click here.