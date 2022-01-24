Mt. Royal Branch of Duluth Public Library Hosting Escape Room

DULUTH, Minn. – If the winter blues are settling in and you’re cooped up at home with the family, the Duluth Public Library has found a way to break you free.

The Mount Royal Branch of the Duluth Public Library is hosting a new Game Room Escape Room.

The problem-solving fun runs through Friday, Jan. 28.

It allows groups of up to ten people to sign up for a time slot. After you arrive, you’ll have a specific amount of time to use critical thinking and discovery skills as well as collaboration within your group to crack the codes and escape.

“Moms will come in with their kids and say, ‘Oh I’m not going to do that, I’m just going to sit in the corner,’ but then they always get in on it. It’s easy enough but it’s hard enough. It’s a good cross-generational activity to do.”

Library staff says these events give the community a chance to interact and visit the library, especially in a safe and organized way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple spots are still available this week. If you’d like to sign up, click here.