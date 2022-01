Prep Boys Hockey: Duluth East, Duluth Marshall Take Care of Business on Home Ice

Home ice advantage was the key for the Greyhounds and Hilltoppers

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East boys hockey team scored two goals in the third period as they defeated Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 4-1 Monday night at the Heritage Center.

In other prep boys hockey action, it was Duluth Marshall getting the home shutout win over Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0.