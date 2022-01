Prep Girls Basketball: Grand Rapids, Hermantown Victorious On The Road

The Thunderhawks and Hawks went on the road and picked up wins on Monday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Junior guard Taryn Hamling led all scorers with 25 points as the Grand Rapids girls basketball team improved to 15-2 on the season with a road win over Duluth East 69-53 Monday night.

In other prep girls basketball action, it was Hermantown over Duluth Denfeld 86-32.