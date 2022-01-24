UMD hosts Intro to Winter Camping Class

DULUTH, Minn. – Getting outside more during these colder months has it’s challenges, but for some, it’s the perfect time of year to do some winter camping.

The University of Minnesota Duluth held an intro to winter camping session Monday at the Bagley Nature Area. Topics included proper warmth attire, food necessities, and reliable heat sources. One UMD student with a passion for camping was excited to learn more about what it takes to camp during the winter months.

“I mean, why stop just because there’s snow on the ground? I know there’s a lot of different things you can do winter camping. We’re building, well we are trying to build a Quinzhee right now, which is a type of tent but it’s made out of snow. So basically like the caves you played in when you were little,” student, Lily Karg says.

Everybody attending was expected to bring their own eating equipment to enjoy hot chocolate and a chilly dinner, which was made using a gas stove.