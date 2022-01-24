UMD Vaccine Clinic on Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn. — UMD is offering a vaccine clinic to the campus community and beyond this week.

The university has partnered with Saint Louis County Public Health for past vaccine clinics where the turnouts have exceeded expectations.

This time around they will have Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson shots on hand, whether you want to come in for your first or second dose or your booster.

“It’s great when we can take that barrier of needing to go to a clinic to get a vaccine, and instead bring that vaccine to our campus community, so this just another example about how were allowing our campus community access to masks and vaccines and testing, as a way to do our part to help slow the spread,” Lynne Williams, Director Of University Marketing and Public Relations said.

The clinic will be held in the Kirby Ballroom on campus Wednesday from 10 to 2 and you can just walk right in, no appointment needed.